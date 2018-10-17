Torpoint Ferry will start a programme of vessel maintenance and upgrade this autumn as part of a new commercial partnership with A&P Falmouth.

A&P Falmouth was awarded the contract to complete the next three refits of Torpoint’s vehicle and pedestrian chain ferries, Plym II, Tamar II and Lynher II, earlier this year. These three ferries are the biggest chain ferries in operation in the UK.

Part of A&P’s new commercial partnership scheme, these contracts provide clients with a comprehensive pre-planning phase which includes assigning an A&P programme engineer to the project and a vessel visit from A&P and specialist subcontractors prior to the vessel refit period.

A&P Falmouth MD, Steve Jones, said: “Over the last 20 years we have enjoyed a strong working partnership with Tamar Bridge and Torpoint Ferry. A&P has amassed vast experience working on the original three ferries as well as this latest generation of chain ferry.

“We are delighted to have signed a commercial partnership agreement with Torpoint that will see A&P provide even more value-added services and expertise in order to provide improved cost and refit schedule efficiencies.”

Paul Davey​, ferry manager for Tamar Bridge and Torpoint Ferry Joint Committee, said: “We run 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, so the ferries are worked hard and in all weather conditions. These refits are essential and will optimise the longevity of the ferries and ensure the long-term provision of a reliable and safe service for our customers.

“While each of these vessels are out of service they will also undergo their five yearly dry-docking inspections by Lloyds Register and the Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA), to ensure they are materially sound and safe for operation.”