A&P Falmouth has completed the dry docking of ABC Maritime’s double hull oil and chemical tanker, Troy.

Beating competition from European shipyards, A&P Falmouth carried out a comprehensive 17-day refit package during the vessel’s dry-docking last month.

Work included the class intermediate survey, renewal of the main deck cargo heating pipework, extensive deck cargo washing and line replacement, the overhaul of the main engine including turbo charger, fuel gear and associated pumps, a bow thruster seal change and overhaul and a number of small steel repairs.

Stuart Bartle, chief operating officer of ABC Maritime, said: “ABC Maritime has had a long relationship with A&P having docked the Troy in Falmouth in 2008. It was A&P’s commitment to health and safety, quality workmanship and project management that made them the right choice for this project and the team has been outstanding throughout, even in the face of a very tight schedule.”

A&P Falmouth MD, Steve Jones, added: “We were delighted to welcome Troy back into Falmouth and to build on our relationship with ABC Maritime. This project called upon the full breadth of A&P Falmouth’s services, including use of the on-site workshop for the overhaul of the bow thruster.

“Thanks to the team’s strong project management and scheduling skills, the work was delivered on time, to budget and without compromise to quality.”

A&P Falmouth offers extensive ship repair facilities with three dry docks, extensive quay space, craneage and workshops.