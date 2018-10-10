Andy Coote joins LifeMOT

LifeMOT cic, a Falmouth-based health and wellness company, has appointed Andy Coote to its board in an active capacity.

He will work with fellow directors Amanda Hudson and Robert Rush to develop the business offer of the company and to co-deliver some business and community-based workshops. He will also be involved in marketing the company and bidding for suitable contracts.

Coote has had a varied career in business management, working as a business analyst for B&Q plc in the 1980s and as a merchandise controller for Texas Homecare Ltd later in that decade.

He has sold software, managed electronic communications for businesses and developed partnerships for clients with their customers and suppliers. Since 2002, after completing his post graduate diploma in professional writing at Falmouth University, Coote has been writing for businesses and communities under the business name of Bizwords.

Hudson welcomed Andy’s arrival. She said: “I’ve known Andy through my work with his late wife Angela and directly for many years. I believe that he will add to the ability of LifeMOT to further enhance the purpose of providing a wide range of people with a new way of thinking and being.”

Coote added: “I’ve known LifeMOT from the outset and have played my part from the sidelines. I have been a regular attendee at LifeTalks events which Amanda has organised for LifeMOT. Now is the time to step forward and get fully involved, working with people I know and trust, to develop LifeMOT to achieve its potential in helping people from all parts of west Cornwall to do, be and have better outcomes in their lives.”