All change for Business Week

Cornwall Business Week will be undergoing a refresh for 2019, with new events and activities and a new date in June.

Following a decade of successful events, Business Week is moving to the summer (June 24-28) and will be embracing new ways of working, with a focus on digital – allowing business owners of all sizes to get involved without the need to travel.

There will also be the traditional get togethers to keep up to date with the latest developments, networking opportunities and celebrating success.

On the morning of June 25, PKF Francis Clark will be hosting its 13th annual Finance in Cornwall event, at the Lighthouse Cinema in Newquay, offering delegates a chance to hear presentations from providers of funding and business support to SMEs in the county.

Partner, Tom Roach, said: “We are delighted to be involved in Cornwall Business Week 2019. We are currently liaising with a number of partners including the Growth Hub, British Business Bank and Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales to improve still further what has become a very popular event over the years.”

‘Innovation for Business’ is also set to launch during Cornwall Business Week, on Wednesday June 26, brought to you by Acceleration Through Innovation.

The one-day event will showcase the latest research and innovation trends, bringing together a mixture of business leaders, innovators and academics from the University of Plymouth.

And then on the Thursday (June 27), the Cornwall Business Awards will be celebrated at St Mellion International. Now in its 14th Year, the awards will have new categories and a brand-new “People’s Choice” winner, a public vote from all the finalists.

Explaining some of the changes to Business Week, Cornwall & Isles of Scilly Growth and Skills Hub communications manager, Kirsty Miles-Musgrave, said: “To keep things fresh and vibrant, we felt it was time to make a few changes to Cornwall Business Week, bringing together the business support community to offer a wider range of events and activities. If you are running a multi-million-pound business or just thinking of starting out as a sole trader – there will be something for everyone.”

If you are interested in taking part get in touch with the Growth & Skills Hub at hello@ciosgrowthhub.com

The Cornwall & Isles of Scilly Growth and Skills Hub is part funded by the European Structural Investment Fund (ESIF) and match funded by Cornwall Council, the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy and Cornwall and Isles of Scilly Local Enterprise Partnership.