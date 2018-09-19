Second Future Focus speaker revealed

A second leadership and team building expert has been announced as a keynote speaker for the Future Focus Visionary Leaders event taking place next month.

Samantha Clarke, who has worked with many national brands including Pizza Hut, Harrods and Giorgio Armani, will be presenting to Cornish business owners her insights into how to forge successful and happy team cultures.

She said: “I love working with companies to build company culture and work environments that make employees feel supported and constantly at their best. Real, strategic and honest happiness foundations in the workplace can propel not only your company successes but the quality of life for all the team.”

Clarke is the second speaker to be announced following the release of Ellis Watson as the first keynote speaker earlier this month.

The event will focus on one of the key resources a business has – its people. Through a combination of keynote speeches, expert panel discussions and networking, this event will give Cornish companies a fresh focus on how to empower the human aspect of their business; how to strengthen company culture, foster happy robust teams and the future of work through visionary leadership.

The event, organised by Unlocking Potential, is being held at Princess Pavilions, Falmouth on Wednesday October 10. For more details and to book a space, click here.