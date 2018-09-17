New radio station goes live

Newquay’s first full-time radio station has hit the airwaves.

After 18 months of planning, Radio Newquay went live yesterday morning (September 16) and can now be heard across the local area on 106.1FM.

The not-for-profit station exists to promote local events, news, groups and organisations and will reflect the latest for the town’s surf community.

Based in a new studio on Prow Park Business Village, Newquay, the team behind Radio Newquay bring a wealth of knowledge to the station with years of experience in both commercial and BBC radio.

Founder and station manager Mark Chapple said: “Newquay has been crying out for its own permanent station for a long time. There’s so many positive things happening in our town and now there’s a new way people can shout about them every single day.”

Other presenters on the station include former Atlantic FM journalist Sarah Bunt, former Atlantic FM and Pirate FM presenter Matt Bunt, former Pirate FM presenter Tina Bessell and former BBC Radio Cornwall presenter Chris Blount.