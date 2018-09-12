New name for Redruth manufacturer

Redruth-based marine engineering company Severn Subsea Technologies has rebranded.

The business will now be known as Severn Glocon Technologies, in a move to unify the company with the other divisions within the Severn Glocon Group.

Severn Glocon Technologies specialises in research, development and manufacture of valves, instrumentation and associated equipment.

Over the last few years it has been successfully involved in the marine renewables industry, specialising in innovative technology with the design, development and manufacture of electrical control, automation, telemetry and datalogging equipment.