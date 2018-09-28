A housebuilder in Cornwall has clinched two leading national awards.

Legacy Properties has been successful in the UK Property Awards for the best apartment and best residential development for Fistral House, its collection of ten luxury apartments and penthouses overlooking Fistral beach on north Cornwall’s Atlantic coast.

Now in their 27th year, the UK Property Awards celebrate the highest levels of achievement by companies operating in all sectors of the property trade. They’re judged by an independent panel of 80 industry experts who focus on design, quality, service, innovation, originality, and sustainability.

“This is the latest in a series of proud moments for Legacy, and a real testament to the team’s hard work, professionalism, and ambitions,” said Legacy Properties’ MD, Nick Long.

The awards will be presented at a ceremony at London’s Royal Lancaster Hotel on October 26. The highest scoring winners in each category will go through to the International Property Awards and judged against peers from around the world.

Legacy Properties, which is based in Quintrell Downs, is a family-run premium developer of luxury coastal properties in Cornwall. The company, which employs 16 people, has been acquiring, designing and building prestige homes in the county for the last ten years.