Innovation pops up in Liskeard

A new Pop-up Innovation Centre has opened its doors on Liskeard’s high street.

Located where the fruit shop once stood, the space will now offer a range of free business support and innovation advice to help drive business growth in the area.

The premises has been fully kitted out with five hot desks, meeting space, free Wi-Fi and printing facilities. One-to-one business consultancy is also offered and businesses are encouraged to drop in to speak with a business innovation advisor.

The service is being delivered by Acceleration Through Innovation (ATI), a project which has engaged with over 230 businesses across Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly since launching last September.

Pop-up centre coordinator, Adrienne Silcock, said: “We see a real variety of people visiting our Pop-up Innovation Centres and welcome all businesses with fewer than 250 staff to use the facilities.”

Led by the University of Plymouth, ATI is providing access to grant funding for innovative projects within Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly, thanks to the support from the European Regional Development Fund.

Mayor of Liskeard Town Council, Christina Whitty, spoke at the launch event and said: “There are a lot of businesses in Liskeard and there’s a lot that need help to thrive. I hope those of us at the launch today can help by spreading the word about this project and get Liskeard innovating.”