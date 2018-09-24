Free Marine Innovation Masterclass

Marine-i is launching a three-day Marine Innovation Masterclass designed to equip marine technology businesses with all they need to know to put research and innovation at the heart of their business.

The usual cost of this training would be £5k per person, but Marine-i has secured a limited number of places free of charge, on a ‘first come’ basis.

The Marine Innovation Masterclass is being offered in partnership with the University of Exeter Business School and the Cornwall Marine Network Propel project. Spread over three full-day sessions, the masterclass is the first of its kind to be offered in the south west. It is designed for marine technology businesses as well as businesses in other sectors, such as software or advanced manufacturing, that would like to launch marine tech products or services.

Part-funded by the European Regional Development Fund, Marine-i is designed to help the marine tech sector in Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly grow through harnessing the full potential of research and innovation.

Applicants will be invited to take part in the University’s Innovation Fitness Assessment and the masterclass will culminate in a project proposal that, if successful, can also win 100% grant support of £2k to help accelerate the innovation.

The full-day workshops will take place on Tuesday January 17, Tuesday February 26 and Tuesday March 26. To register your free place now, contact Nik Rowe at N.Rowe2@exeter.ac.uk