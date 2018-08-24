Major Sharp’s backing for heli appeal

Sharp’s Brewery has been announced as the first ‘major appeal partner’ for the Cornwall Air Ambulance New Heli Appeal.

The company has donated £10k to the New Heli Appeal, which seeks to bring a next generation air ambulance helicopter to Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly by April 2020.

Sharp’s Brewery has supported the lifesaving charity for more than six years, providing beer for fundraising events and taking on sponsored challenges. In 2014, the company raised more than £12,800 from donating 5p from every pint it sold.

Senior brand manager, James Nicholls, said: “We are extremely proud to be the first major appeal partner for the Cornwall Air Ambulance’s New Heli Appeal. Cornwall Air Ambulance is so vital to the Cornish resident community and visitors alike, and we are delighted to be part of the appeal to raise £2.5 million to bring a next generation air ambulance helicopter to the region and save even more lives.”