Export roadshow on food and drink

Cornish food and drink producers interested in selling overseas are set to benefit from a free exporting masterclass next week.

The Department for International Trade (DIT) will be hosting its Export Hub on Friday, September 7, at Cornwall Services.

The two-hour event will see experts, including DIT and digital marketing adviser Nigel Barker, providing tips on how food and drink producers across Cornwall can tap into international opportunities.

Attendees will also learn how using social media campaigns to target overseas audiences can be an accessible route to start exporting.

North Cornwall MP, Scott Mann, and St Austell & Newquay MP, Steve Double, will be joining delegates on the day and opening the event.

Last year, south west businesses exported £818.3 million worth of food and drink, with the UK exporting £21.9 million in the same period.

The masterclass will be hosted by the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) and DIT as part of the cross-government Food is GREAT campaign.

The Export Hub is DIT’s mobile events venue, touring the nation with a series of events to help businesses trade overseas. The events provide essential information on the benefits of exporting and the key steps and processes that must be considered. Businesses also learn about the ongoing support available from DIT and Defra.

For more details and to book a place, click here.