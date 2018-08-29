Padstow-based Michelin Star chef, Paul Ainsworth, will be showcasing some of the best Cornish produce at the high-profile GQ Men of the Year Awards next week.

The awards celebrate the men and women who “shape the world’s cultural landscape over style, politics, entertainment and sport”.

During the event on September 5, guests will be able to enjoy canapés and a three-course dinner designed by the Paul Ainsworth at No.6 patron, featuring Cornish Gin cured salmon, sand shrimp slaw – katsuobushi mayonnaise, followed by a main course of aged soy glazed Ox cheek, beef carrot, clotted cream mash potato and finish with vanilla yogurt panna cotta, strawberries, hibiscus, honeycomb and hazelnuts.