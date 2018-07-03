Spread the Word and win!

The Cornwall and Isles of Scilly Growth Hub has launched a prize draw to win a package of business support worth £3250.

The Spread the Word campaign aims to get people sharing their business support experiences and the impact it has had on their business.

Businesses can access help for everything from leadership and marketing through to sales and funding, and even if you have a business idea and want help to get it up and running.

“People trust recommendations from their friends,” explained Kirsty Miles-Musgrave, communications manager for the Growth Hub. “This campaign aims to harness our existing clients as ambassadors for the fantastic business support opportunities available and encourage their contacts to benefit too.”

Business connections manager, Matt Borne, added: “We have such fantastic feedback from the businesses that we speak to. Businesses tell us that speaking to the Growth Hub was a great opportunity to get a fresh perspective, stepping back from the day to day operations and thinking about where they want to grow.

“So we are confident that businesses will jump at the chance to recommend us to their suppliers, customers and even their own friends and family. Getting put into the prize draw for an impressive collection of prizes that will benefit their business is just a bonus!”

The prize package includes:

A Cornwall Council Rover pass for one year’s free parking

12-month membership of Cornwall Chamber of Commerce

1-year free membership of FSB Connect networking and events

1-2-1 mentoring support from Unlocking Potential

Business diagnostic and action plan from Oxford Innovation

Advice from Cornwall Council Business Regulatory Support team

Social media video production from The Growth Hub

The campaign runs until August 31, when the winner of the exclusive business support package will be drawn at random. For full details of the offer, click here.

The Cornwall & Isles of Scilly Growth Hub is part funded by the European Regional Development Fund and is match funded by Cornwall Council, the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy and the Cornwall and Isles of Scilly Local Enterprise Partnership.