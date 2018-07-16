A new publication, Find The Balance, has been published to showcase Cornwall’s business scene with the aim of encouraging inward investment and raising its profile in this respect.

With around four million visitors each year, it is clear that Cornwall is a highly desirable place to holiday, because of it’s natural beauty and lifestyle, among other things. However, less people from out of county are perhaps aware of the incredible businesses that exist in Cornwall as well the Duchy being a super place to run a business from, thanks to some of the quickest broadband speeds in the country and home of the fastest growing UK airport outside of London. Find The Balance has been put together to help highlight this.

The publication focuses on particular sectors, including; agricultural technology; creative technology; aerospace; and health technology, along with others.

Co-editor, Morveth Ward, of Tonick Business Publishing (publisher of Business Cornwall) commented: “It is testament to Cornwall that so many people choose to holiday here, however many of those view it purely as a holiday destination. We felt there was a real opportunity to show what an ambitious and high-achieving business community Cornwall has, as well as being an amazing place to run a business from – few places offer the business and lifestyle offering that Cornwall does.

“We felt that we could help get this message across via a high quality publication full of engaging content, including case studies of incredible businesses and the accompanying lifestyle.”

Find The Balance is being distributed primarily around hotels and holiday properties in Cornwall, as well as some going to London.