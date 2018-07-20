New Horizons Awards winners

Marine contractor KML was named among the winners of the first New Horizons Awards.

The industry awards, organised by Marine-i, was created to spotlight exceptional business talent and innovation in the marine technology sector in the region.

The presentation to the three winners was made by Richard Noble OBE, who famously smashed the world land speed record, at a special event hosted at China Fleet Country Club in Saltash.

KML went home with the Business Growth Award. The Marine-i judges were particularly impressed with the way KML grasped new business opportunities, including securing Falmouth Wharves to create a base for KML and other marine businesses to grow.

The Technology Innovation Award went to ARC Marine, which is the first eco-engineering company in the UK that specialises in artificial reefs, while the Cornwall First Award was presented to Triskel Marine, which is one of the leading innovators in hybrid propulsion systems.

Marine-i project leader, professor Lars Johanning of the University of Exeter, said: “Many congratulations to these three exceptional winners. The quality and diversity of the entries we received was a perfect illustration of the unique strength of Cornwall’s marine technology sector.”