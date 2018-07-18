A former Ministry of Defence (MoD) camp on the north coast of Cornwall has gone up for sale with approval for residential and commercial development.

Consent at the former Penhale Camp site, adjacent to Hoblyn’s Cove near Holywell Bay, was granted to the current owner, Comparo, earlier this year following a period of public consultation.

Penhale Camp has laid dormant for the past eight years, since the MoD deemed it surplus to requirements – a stark contrast to its prior use as a 24-hour training and recuperation facility for up to 700 soldiers at a time. The abandoned Nissen huts, concrete-block huts and ancillary buildings will be removed to make way for the new development.

In its place, Cornwall Council has granted planning permission for a development of up to 134 homes, including 20% affordable housing, 1,500sq m of commercial buildings and around three hectares of public open space.

National property consultancy Bruton Knowles is marketing the property for sale by informal tender via its specialist land development team.

Bruton Knowles associate, Harry Breakwell, said: “It’s rare that a site of this nature and location comes to market with planning approval for coastal development.

“We see this as an opportunity to transform a vacant brownfield site into a real asset to, not only the future residents of the site, but to the wider community.”