Cornwall is one of the top places in the world to buy a holiday home for best return on investment, a new report says today.

According to the research from online holiday insurance provider Schofields, those looking to invest in a Cornish property to rent out stand to receive a greater ROI than properties in such locations as Nice or Miami.

Topping the list, with a 26.02% ROI is Kissimmee in the US, also known as Florida’s theme park central. Investors could see a potential return of over £30k each year.

The research looked at the cost to buy in the following destinations around the world and the potential rent for an average holiday home annual season length to calculate an average return on investment for the area. The full results were as follows:

Kissimmee, USA – 26.02% Barcelona, Spain – 18.78% Cornwall, UK – 12.01% Nice, France – 11.96% Lake Garda, Italy – 8.71% Venetian Riviera, Italy – 7.28% Miami, USA – 6.82% Marbella, Spain – 6.32% Faro, Portugal – 5.61% Albufeira, Portugal – 4.50% Avignon, France – 3.35% Lake District, UK – 2.89% Split, Croatia – 2.17% Pula, Croatia – 1.27%

Phil Schofield, head of inbound marketing at Schofields, said: “It’s not surprising to see that Kissimmee tops the list of best return on investment property areas considering the climate and attractions.

“For ease of access and year-round demand, finding the right property in Cornwall or the Lake District can be a shrewd investment, both for rental yields and capital appreciation.”