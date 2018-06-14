Surf school makes top 10

A Cornish surf school based in Polzeath featured in The Guardian’s top 10 for the best surfing schools in the world.

George Stoy, owner of George’s Surf School, said: “We love the ocean and for us it is all about encouraging people to discover the joy of being in the water and grow their confidence and skills.

“My focus has been to recruit great teachers who love to surf. We are blown away to be listed alongside other brilliant schools from around the globe and it makes all the hard work well worth it.”

The school’s mission is to provide constantly evolving, progressive surf coaching that will guide and support, at every stage and this is demonstrated by their 84% retention rate for repeat business.