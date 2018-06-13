Special screening of A Plastic Ocean

Plastic Free St Agnes is teaming with Merlin Cinemas Redruth tomorrow (June 14), to present a special screening of the documentary film ‘A Plastic Ocean’.

In the centre of the Pacific Ocean gyre, researchers have found more plastic than plankton. This film demonstrates that when plastics enter the oceans, they break up and enter the food chain attracting toxins. These toxins are stored in the fatty tissues of our seafood and eventually consumed by us.

Filmed in 29 global locations with adventurers, journalists and scientists, A Plastic Ocean is challenging about ocean pollution, however it also gives everyday solutions.

The plastic problem is already here. Opinions are already changing. Find out what is really going on and get you and your business ahead.

A Plastic Ocean will be screened at the Regal Redruth on Thursday June 14 at 7pm. Tickets are £5 and all proceeds will go to Surfers Against Sewage.

For more information and to book, click here.