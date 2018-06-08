Record year for seafood exporter

A Cornish seafood company has been celebrating passing the £10 million sales milestone.

To mark the achievement, Liskeard-based Ideal Foods organised a staff raffle, with every team member receiving a prize including holidays to Center Parcs, Amsterdam and the Philippines.

Ideal Foods MD, Tony Horner, said: “Reaching this milestone has been the pinnacle for Ideal Foods so far and I am delighted to thank each and every member of my staff for their part in helping the company to reach this goal.”

Ideal Foods specialises in export, selling its range of fish products to 36 countries worldwide.

The business is continually evolving, looking for new and innovative ways to use the raw material and now consists of a number of sub brands including Ideal Nutritional Foods, Purely Fish and the Ideal British Baby Food Company (iBBC), which operates mainly in China.

Ideal Nutritional Foods is a B to B business, supplying the top European baby food brands with aqua-cultural raw materials, while Purely Fish is a range of 100% natural pet food products.