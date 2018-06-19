Pendennis has won a contract to build its second custom Hoek Truly Classic 128’ sailing yacht.

The signing represents the fourth new build in this Truly Classic series direct from the drawing boards of the world-renowned Hoek design office in Holland. News of the signing comes just a few weeks after Pendennis successfully delivered its first Hoek new build, SY Vijonara.

Andre Hoek said of the signing: “We are proud to be involved in this project for a repeat client who previously owned a smaller yacht in the truly classic range. The great experience working with Pendennis on SY Vijonara has definitely had an influence in the decision to build again with them. Our office will be responsible for the naval architecture and interior design work and this will be the 37th yacht in the ever expanding truly classic range.”

2018 sees Pendennis celebrate its 30th anniversary and this project coincidentally represents the 30th new build to come from the Falmouth-based shipyard.

MD, Mike Carr, said: “We are extremely pleased to be partnering again with the Hoek Design team and MCM as the owner’s representative. Pendennis has continually invested in both its facilities and skills base over the last 30 years, enabling the company to grow into a global contender. Signing such a prestigious contract in this, our milestone year is a true testament to that. We are very proud to welcome this project into the Pendennis superyacht fleet.”