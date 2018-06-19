Local children’s clothes company, Frugi, has introduced its new charity partners as part of the Little clothes BIG change initiative.

Chance for Childhood, Little Life Savers and The Cornwall Wildlife Trust will all receive a 1% share of the company’s annual turnover.

Helene Weston, Frugi’s charity coordinator, said: “It’s a great feeling to know that when someone buys something lovely from Frugi they help to support some fantastic causes. Donating 1% of our turnover every year is at the heart of the brand’s DNA and it has been since day one.

“We are really looking forward to working with Chance for Childhood and Little Life Savers, as well as continuing our long-standing relationship with the Cornwall Wildlife Trust. We hope our donations will really make a difference.”

Voted by Frugi employees, Chance for Childhood is an award-winning charity that protects children that are homeless and traumatised by violence and conflict.

Donations from Frugi will help fund the Kinbu nursery, located in a slum area of Accra in Ghana, and provide help to 170 vulnerable children.

Anna-mai Andrews, CEO at Chance for Childhood added: “Together we can protect street children from the risks of physical and sexual abuse, human trafficking and child labour, and give them a chance to break the cycle of poverty later in life.”