One of Cornwall’s leading craft ale breweries has welcomed new members to its management team as it prepares for further growth.

Dynamite Valley Brewery, based in Ponsanooth, has seen founder and brewer Dom Lilly be joined by new MD Keith Baker, former owner of Bodmin Jail, and new commercial director, Gareth Jenkins, as full-time members of the team.

Baker and Jenkins joining as directors and investors in the business will pave the way for growth plans to build upon its existing success.

Dynamite Valley Brewery, renowned for its cask ales, has seen further success recently following the launch of its bottled beer range. Other new products coming soon include a keg and can range featuring favourite ales from the brewery’s repertoire

Founder Dom Lilly said: “It’s fantastic timing for the business to welcome Keith and Gareth on board. The launch of our bottles has proved so popular that to keep up with the increasing demand we could really benefit from new equipment to maintain a consistent level of stock.

“Their business experience and investment will allow us to improve and expand our range to keep our customers and Cornish beer lovers happy. We’re launching two new bottles very soon, our popular Kennall Vale Pale and Pioneer cask ales, and we’re investing more in our popular Beer Café which takes place every Saturday.”

Baker and Jenkins’ involvement will also result in the redevelopment of the Dynamite Valley website, which will soon feature an online shop.