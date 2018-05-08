Sharp’s Brewery has collaborated with a New Zealand brewery for its latest limited edition pale ale.

Manu Bay, which takes its name from a popular Kiwi surfing break, is the result of a partnership between Sharp’s head brewer Andrew Madden and Auckland-based Galbraith.

A “deliciously golden ale with a crushed citrus aroma that is reminiscent of the scent of lime”, Manu Bay is available on draught in pubs around the country from today (May 8) until the end of June.

Prior to joining the Sharp’s team in Rock, head brewer Andrew Madden spent six years in Auckland, where he was inspired by leading cask ale brewer Keith Galbraith.

Madden said: “After spending six years in Auckland, New Zealand, I discovered a love for New Zealand hops and I met some truly inspirational brewers.

“Manu Bay is the result of combining Sharp’s Brewery’s finest brewing techniques with the expertise of the impressive Galbraith’s team. We’re very excited to bring this unique golden ale to Sharp’s customers from our brewery in Cornwall to drinkers across the UK and trust the consumers will love its refreshing, fruity taste.”