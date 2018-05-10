Sharp’s Brewery is launching Doom Bar in both can and mini keg.

The Doom Bar can multi-packs will be available in cardboard, rather than plastic packaging, a move, says the brewery, that highlights its commitment to environmental awareness and sustainability.

The new mini keg and can are also the first products to debut Sharp’s new visual identity, reflecting the Cornish sea, which will be rolled out across the brewery’s portfolio in the coming months.

Senior brand manager, James Nicholls, said: “We’re really proud of Doom Bar’s success and wanted to give our loyal Doom Bar fans even more ways to enjoy their favourite beer. We are constantly innovating to meet growing consumer demand and provide our customers with as much choice as possible.”