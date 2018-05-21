Two rural property specialists are combining their expertise to offer clients a wide range of services.

William Trinick and Andrew Davey have more than 50 years’ experience between them in all aspects of rural property. They are both fully qualified chartered surveyors and are members of the Country Land and Business Association (CLA). They are joining forces to form Trinick Davey Associates.

Trinick (who formerly traded under the business name Trinicks Chartered Surveyors) has been involved with everything from heritage landscapes and Grade 1 listed houses to quarries and development sites. He has also worked on the re-location of a school, the development of a commercial vineyard and winery and the establishment of a community conservation scheme.

“We are passionate about achieving a balance of interests that allows the countryside, its communities, landscapes, wildlife and business to thrive,” he said. “My area of work is broad, reflecting my estate management background, but I’ve become increasingly involved in planning and development – especially the conversion of farm buildings to residential use under ‘Class Q’.”

Spanning both the charitable and commercial sectors, Davey’s career has included advising on or managing historic houses and gardens open to the public, wild landscapes, woodlands, conservation projects, buildings, tenanted farms and housing, development projects, sustainable energy installations, landscape regeneration and commercial activities.

“We are deeply committed to providing a bespoke and personalised approach to meet the specific requirements of our clients”, he said. “By working alongside an excellent network of other consultants, we are able to combine comprehensive, professional services with genuine personal attention, flexibility and exceptional local knowledge.”