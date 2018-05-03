Social landlord Coastline Housing has completed its 1,000th new build home in Cornwall.

The milestone was reached at Heartlands in Pool with one of the housing charity’s new ‘Rent to Buy’ properties.

Under the Rent to Buy scheme, the Government offers grant or low cost loans to landlords to build homes to be let at sub-market rent for a minimum of five years to households who have never owned a home before.

The tenants can then use this fixed period of support to help save for a deposit and achieve their aspiration of home ownership, either by buying the home they are renting or another one.

The property is one of 90 new homes developed by Coastline at Heartlands thanks to funding of £3.2 million from Cornwall Council and Homes England.

Built by Kier Living, 20 of the homes on site are part of the Rent to Buy scheme, 54 were for affordable rent and 16 homes were offered for shared ownership (part-buy, part-rent).

Allister Young, CEO of Coastline Housing, said: “We are incredibly proud to have reached this milestone and given 1,000 more families an affordable home in Cornwall. This means that over the past year, Coastline was responsible for more than one in three of all new affordable homes built in Cornwall – and more than one in ten of all new homes built.”