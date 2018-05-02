Pendennis Shipyard has delivered the 128ft Hoek-designed sloop Vijonara, following her 18-month build programme in Falmouth.

Andre Hoek, her Dutch designer, explained: “This is the second hull in our ‘Truly Classic 128’ series, and this project in particular has been a fantastic experience from start to finish.

“The vessel was created for a knowledgeable owner with extensive sailing experience. Based on a proven hull specification, she has been completely customised and optimised extensively for performance. A new addition to the 128ft design is a bow sprit that houses the downwind sails such as an asymmetric spinnaker or a code sail, as well as paying homage to true vintage sailing yachts.”

The project team at Pendennis, with oversight by owner representatives at MCM, used modern 3D scanning technology to ensure millimetre precision in the yacht’s symmetry.

Pendennis MD, Mike Carr, added: “Throughout the project the owners have developed a deep affection for Cornwall and its people, and therefore, as part of their christening celebrations, have kindly donated £4,410 to Pendennis’ Charity of the Year, the Cornwall Air Ambulance.”

Vijonara will be showcased publicly for the first time at the Monaco Yacht Show in September.