A new wine tourism business has been launched in Cornwall.

Cornish Wine Tours picks up its guests and chauffeurs them between local vineyards where they will get to enjoy the idyllic surroundings and experience some of Cornwall’s award-winning wine.

The day is also guided, so that guests get a better understanding of the vineyard and the winery and how the wine is produced and can ask questions throughout.

Cornish Wine Tours has been set up by Kate McBurnie, who explained: “I have always wanted to run my own business and combine it with something that I have a lot of enthusiasm for.

“For me that is wine and the simple joys of opening a bottle with friends and having that shared experience together. After experiencing tours of a similar nature on holidays overseas I realised that Cornwall holds all of the fundamental elements to enjoy this at home: who needs to go abroad?”

The tours offer guests the option of a either a full day out, which includes three vineyards, a three-course lunch, and tasters at each, or a half day, which includes two vineyards, tasters and a lighter style lunch. Prices start at £75 per person. Vineyards include Trevibban Mill, Camel Valley, Knightor Winery, Bosue, as well as events at Polgoon near Penzance.