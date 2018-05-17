Neville joins SCC board

Stratton Creber Commercial (SCC) has appointed Tom Neville as a director.

Neville, who already leads the Truro office, will also now take overall responsibility for the company’s professional services department and will continue to provide valuation, landlord & tenant and business rates advice with particular focus on medical property.

MD Chris Ryland said: “Tom’s appointment to the board represents exciting times for the company and for its future progression. With the strong experienced team we have in place across our offices, this appointment will enable the company to go from strength to strength.”