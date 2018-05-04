Redruth-based printing and communication solutions company, Imprimus, has launched a new mail and parcels collection service.

It has joined forces with Whistl, the second largest postal operator in the UK, to create Cornwall Collects. The new service will give businesses in Cornwall of all sizes the opportunity to have their mail and parcels collected from their door, saving money by sending it alongside the one million letters and parcels already leaving the Imprimus HQ each week.

With collection vans initially serving routes across Bodmin, Camborne, Liskeard, Redruth, St Austell, Truro – and locations in between – Cornwall Collects will offer the same delivery times associated with Royal Mail second class post, but with a potential cost saving.

Imprimus MD Tony Plummer said: “Cornwall is home to many successful businesses, but as 50% of them employ fewer than 15 employees, most can’t get the bulk postage discounts that big corporations out of county take for granted.

“By consolidating their mail and parcels, we can level that playing field and provide local businesses with an effective alternative.

“Although costs will vary by volume and location, we estimate that most businesses could save around 10% compared to standard Royal Mail second class postage costs – and it’s more convenient, too. In short, nobody need use a franking machine, or visit the post office anymore.”