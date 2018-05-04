Hine Downing partner retires

Hine Downing partner Anne Upfold is leaving the legal sector to embrace the country life.

As partner in one of Cornwall’s leading law firms, Upfold has ploughed her expertise in the legal side of country pursuits into strengthening and diversifying the commercial department of Falmouth-based Hine Downing.

Her horses, dogs and farm will be the beneficiaries of her retirement – along with husband John – after almost three decades working first with CV Downing & Co which merged with Hine, Stonehouse & Barrington in 1998 to become Hine Downing.

“Anne’s knowledge of agricultural, equestrian and planning law has been most beneficial,” said fellow commercial partner John Lowry, “and over the 20 years we have worked together she has helped our department expand and grow in those areas as well as establishing and nurturing general commercial contacts and clients.

“We’re a sporting firm and Hine Downing is proud to support clubs and activities across Falmouth and the surrounding area: while most of us live and work by the sea here in Falmouth, Anne has brought the refreshing extra dimension of a truly passionate countrywoman to our business – she will be greatly missed.”

While Upfold will miss her clients and colleagues at Hine Downing, she is looking forward to her new life.

“I’ll be riding my horses, walking farther afield with our dogs and generally working on our small farm,” she said, “whilst also taking time to read more ‘non-legal based’ books and smell the roses!”