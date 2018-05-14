Trevena Cross Garden Centre is offering its own spring water free to all visitors.

Prompted by a recent visit to New Zealand where fresh, spring water was freely available to all customers ‘on-tap’ in shops and cafes, Trevena Cross owner Graham Jeffery decided that this was something that should be available to his own customers in Cornwall.

A continuous supply of fresh, clean spring water (certified by South West Water) from around 200ft beneath the ground on the Trevena Cross site, can now be consumed by visitors to the centre, in the Garden Kitchen Café or outside where they can fill up their own bottles.

In a bid to further reduce plastic use, all of the bags supplied at the Trevena Cross tills are now biodegradable, too, while plastic plant pot wastage has also been reduced as it washes, reuses and recycled its own pots.