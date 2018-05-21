Coodes expands family team

Coodes Solicitors is expanding to meet demand from clients needing support with family issues including mental health and domestic abuse.

The south west law firm has appointed Machaela O’Brien to join its specialist family team, which supports people who are facing some of life’s biggest challenges including divorce, children law and care proceedings.

O’Brien is based in Coodes’ Liskeard and Truro offices and joins from Stephens Scown, in St Austell.

Partner and head of the Coodes’ family team, Elise Alma, said: “Coodes has a growing reputation for providing specialist legal advice to people who are dealing with a relationship breakdown, domestic abuse or mental health issues. In recent months, this area of our work has increased considerably so we needed to expand our team to continue to meet demand from clients.

“A number of our lawyers have come across Machaela and spotted her potential. In particular, they recognised her professionalism and supportive manner with clients. We are delighted to welcome Machaela as the latest member of our family team.”