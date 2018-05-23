Classic boatbuilder Cockwells has unveiled its latest “ultra-luxurious” tender.

Combining durable composites with the resilience of yellow cedar and the sleekness of teak, the ‘Titian Tender’ was launched at Falmouth’s Port Pendennis Marina on Friday, before a gathering of invited guests.

Cockwells says the new tender is not just another “beautiful bespoke boat” but a “modern masterpiece of artisan craftsmanship and technical ingenuity”, featuring copper-infused caulking and silk panels imbued with original fine art for the interior.

Founder and MD, Dave Cockwell, said: “From the stainless steel fittings that have been specifically cast, the virtual anchor and the hugely manoeuvrable twin-jet drive to the dynamic positioning and touchscreen EmpirBus control systems, the contemporary chic of the corian and copper galley, and the automated bimini cover, the Titian Tender makes a statement.

“We pride ourselves on resolving complex design challenges and incorporating innovations that meet the client’s precise requirements. It has been a privilege to breathe life into this design. We can only hope that it will bring as much pleasure to the owner as it has to the Cockwells’ team in realising their vision.”

The company also took the opportunity to launch enhanced client services and after-care packages from a newly-branded Lock House within the Port Pendennis Marina complex.

“By establishing a base in The Lock House, we can provide an increasing number of high quality services to our growing fleet of local yachts,” explained after sales manager, Tristan Rowe. “Other yacht owners can also benefit from the same high standards of service through the concierge packages that we take a pride in delivering.”