Work is officially underway on the new Homeless Centre being developed by Coastline Housing at Dudnance Lane in Pool.

Staff from the Homeless Service were joined by members of the Coastline Board and several project partners in donning hard hats and marking an official start on site for the project.

Coastline Housing is creating a new, purpose built facility for its Homeless Service thanks to funding secured from Homes England and Cornwall Council.

The disused land near the former South Crofty mine will be cleared over the next couple of weeks and then work will begin on new overnight accommodation, a community day centre and office facilities for staff.

Coastline chief executive, Allister Young, said: “For ten years we have been seeking an opportunity to bring all our services together under one roof and modernise them for the future. Finally, this new facility will enable us to provide increased accommodation for those affected by homelessness, improved facilities with no shared bedrooms, and the potential for much greater partnership working with other homeless and health organisations.”

Work on the building is being carried out by Classic Builders Ltd and Coastline expects the project to take around 12 months to complete.