Marine Hub collaboration

Marine Hub Cornwall has formally agreed a new collaboration with Marine Energy Wales.

Marine Hub Cornwall was set up to help grow the marine industry in the county and to promote its world class marine capabilities. Funded by the Welsh government, Marine Energy Wales aims to make the country a global leader in marine renewable energy.

The two organisations have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to work together on areas of common interest and to share their knowledge and expertise.

The Welsh Cabinet Secretary for Finance, Mark Drakeford AM, welcomed the move. He said: “Our draft Welsh National Marine Plan highlights the need to join up with neighbouring regions, including the south west of England, to identify future opportunities and potential issues.

“By working together we can help achieve our shared vision of clean, healthy, safe, productive and biologically diverse seas, creating sustainable economic benefits for both regions.”

Bob Egerton, Cornwall Council portfolio holder for planning and economy, added: “This is a really progressive move and one which will deliver big advantages for both organisations. Given our close proximity in geographical terms and the fact that we are each exploring similar areas of technology, there are great benefits to be achieved by working more closely together.

“This collaboration could help both Cornwall and Wales to compete more effectively on the world stage and to bring new technologies to market more quickly, in an industry that has a vital role to play in each of our local economies.”

Marine Hub Cornwall operations director, Matt Hodson, said: “I am delighted that we have been able to formalise this arrangement with Marine Energy Wales and we look forward to working very closely with their team in the years ahead.

“We both want to see the marine renewable energy sectors developed to their full potential in our respective regions. This will not only generate new jobs but also help to create the low carbon economy of the future. This new collaboration is an exciting step towards achieving those goals.”