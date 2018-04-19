Contract puts wind in its sales

Falmouth-based James Fisher Marine Services (JFMS) has been appointed by London Array to deliver Balance of Plant (BoP) Operations and Maintenance (O&M) services in a multi-million pound five-year deal.

Further building on its success as an integrator of complex marine and offshore projects, JFMS will be responsible for BoP inspection and maintenance services on London Array’s 175 turbines, its meteorological mast and statutory inspections on two offshore substations, covering the wind farm’s next five years of operation.

In appointing JFMS, London Array will also benefit from access to the wider capability offered by the James Fisher group, in effect providing a single source supplier for multiple projects.

Martin Myhill Sisley, managing director of JFMS renewables services division, said: “For some time our focus has been on creating a service that enables our customers to draw upon JFMS’ full range of O&M capabilities and assets to deliver, through a single contracting interface, a fully-integrated solution. We’re delighted to have been chosen by London Array and by having a five-year contract award, we’ll be able to focus on long-term operational efficiencies, cost reduction and improve overall uptime.”

London Array is currently the world’s largest operational offshore wind farm in the Thames Estuary with a capacity of 630 MW, supplying enough power for nearly 500,000 homes and reducing harmful CO2 emissions by more than 925,000 tonnes a year.