Connect at FSB events

Booking is now open for the next three #FSBConnect events.

Show Me the Money at Pentille Castle on May 17 will explain how to manage your business finances and keep control of that all-important cashflow. Speakers, Sara Webb of Oxford Innovation and Heather Coupland of Access to Finance, will also cover some accountancy and bookkeeping techniques so that you will leave with some top tips on how to keep your books in order.

There will be time for your questions and before networking, lunch and a behind-the-scenes tour of this fascinating luxury hotel and event venue business recently used to film Dawn French’s Sky TV production “Delicious”. Book here.

Trevor Lee will be guest speaker at Heartlands on June 7, talking about Boring Presentations – How to Avoid Delivering One!

And then on June 14 at the St Austell Conference Centre, It’s All About the Marketing, featuring a presentation from Cornish Marketing’s Belinda Shipp, formerly marketing manager at Rodda’s.