Work has formally began on a £7.5 million expansion to the Aerohub Business Park.

Representatives from the project’s partnership gathered at the site to the south of Cornwall Airport Newquay to celebrate the occasion by ‘breaking the ground’ on the construction phase of the project.

The funding will expand plot 2 of the Aerohub Enterprise Zone Business Park Phase 1 development; a high profile, constraint free site which will act as a catalyst for future jobs and investments.

The project will deliver a three storey office building creating a total 1,005sq m of office workspace that will offer up to three individual spaces to let on each floor. In addition there will be a further eight business/light industrial units totalling 1,904sq m.

The project is supported by investment from the European Regional Development Fund (£4,385,818) and Cornwall Council (£3,146,169), part of the Cornwall and Isles of Scilly Growth Programme.

Miles Carden, Spaceport Cornwall director and Aerohub Enterprise Zone manager, said: “This is another important milestone in the development of Cornwall’s Space sector economy. The expertise, experience and facilities stretch from coast to coast with Goonhilly in the south, to facilities located here adjacent to Cornwall Airport Newquay. These are exciting times.”

Completion is expected in spring 2019.