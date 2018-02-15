Deadline extended on awards

The deadline for entering this year’s Cornwall Business Awards has been extended by a few days.

Entries were due to close tomorrow (Feb 16), but businesses now have until midnight on Monday, February 19.

Kirsty Miles Musgrave, communications manager from The Cornwall and Isles of Scilly Growth and Skills Hub, which is organising this year’s awards, said: “We have already been overwhelmed with the numbers of businesses applying for the awards from across Cornwall and in every sector.

“We are especially pleased to see entries from businesses that have never taken part before and who have applied in response to our competition for people to nominate their favourite businesses.

“We want to give as many businesses as possible the chance to put the final tweaks to their application so we have given them a few more days, and there is still plenty of time to get a new entry in.”

If you are not sure what category to apply for, or if you want to plan your entry, then you can head over to the Cornwall Business Awards website and download the questions to help you prepare your entry offline.

The Cornwall & Isles of Scilly Growth Hub and Skills Hub is part funded by the European Structural & Investment Fund and match funded by Cornwall Council, the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy and the Cornwall and Isles of Scilly Local Enterprise Partnership.