Cornwall’s 30 under 30 winners

The winners of Cornwall’s 30 under 30 Class of 2017 have been announced.

The awards celebrate Cornwall’s brightest young business talent, and were organised by Cornwall Chamber of Commerce in partnership with Business Cornwall magazine, networking group The Hub and sponsor, Cornwall College.

“I love judging the 30 under 30 entries,” enthused Chamber chief executive, Kim Conchie. “It is so uplifting to read about dozens of young people striving and thriving in the wonderful, entrepreneurial, innovative part of the world where we are lucky enough to live and work.”

You can read all about the Class of 2017 in a special six-page feature in the February edition of Business Cornwall.

Cornwall’s 30 under 30