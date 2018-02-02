Cornwall’s 30 under 30 winners

The winners of Cornwall’s 30 under 30 Class of 2017 have been announced.
The awards celebrate Cornwall’s brightest young business talent, and were organised by Cornwall Chamber of Commerce in partnership with Business Cornwall magazine, networking group The Hub and sponsor, Cornwall College.
“I love judging the 30 under 30 entries,” enthused Chamber chief executive, Kim Conchie. “It is so uplifting to read about dozens of young people striving and thriving in the wonderful, entrepreneurial, innovative part of the world where we are lucky enough to live and work.”
Cornwall’s 30 under 30
- Jacob Down (Poynton Bradbury Wynter Cole)
- Warwick Royden (Skylight Cinema)
- Tyler Pedley (Bluefruit Software)
- Joanna Godolphin (Ward Williams Associates)
- Aurelie Nollet (Cornwall Marine Network)
- Alex Reed (RRL)
- Tom and Sam Hanson (The Liquor Cellar/Beer and Bird)
- Zoe Prosser (Eight Wire)
- Natasha Price (Engine House VFX)
- Claire Southgate (Southgate Accountancy)
- Dan Fine (Hive Business)
- Ryan Came-Johnson (The Cornish Lamb Co)
- Jamie Voller T(he Cornish Tent Co)
- Caitie Hall (Buttermilk Confections)
- Sam Shrimpton (Wild West Comms)
- Hayley Robins (Hive Business)
- Zac Jones Bespoke (Handling Equipment Ltd)
- Katherine George (Oh So Social)
- Shawn Brown (Kids Invent Stuff)
- Gracie Sodzie (Graciefullymade CIC)
- Sean McNeil (4C Architecture)
- Lucy Rafferty (TRAC Services)
- James Sculthorp-Wright (Atkins Ferrie Wealth Management)
- Giel Spierings (Cornish Gouda Co)
- Tassy Swallow (SurfHouse St Ives)
- Antoine Russegger (Hiventi)
- Hayley Stanton (Quiet Connections)
- Adam Sara (Currie Brown)
- Katie Sandow (Fifteen Cornwall)