A call for unheard voices

A new independent publishing house is seeking writers with “interesting concepts and powerful voices” for a dynamic anthology of work.

Truro-based MARGŌ COLLECTIVE will be publishing Chains: Unheard Voices later this year in commemoration of 100 years since women were allowed to vote.

The call for submission opened yesterday (Feb 6) to coincide with 100 years since the Representation of the People act was passed, allowing women to vote for the first time.

The anthology collection is the brainchild of Magda Pieta and Hannah Vaughan, experienced marketers and editors in the south west independent publishing sector.

Vaughan said: “We want to celebrate voices from the margins – innovative and interesting writers who may otherwise struggle for their work to be seen.

“Chains: Unheard Voices will be the first publication from MARGŌ COLLECTIVE and we hope will set the scene for our future literary discoveries.”

Pieta added: “Themes such as #MeToo and this year’s centenary of women’s right to vote has shone a light on how people otherwise marginalised are now being given a voice and platform to be heard.

“We want to explore all facets of how people might ‘break the chain’ of society – be that gender, age, race, location, sexuality, life experience or religion. We are hungry to receive previously unpublished work from writers who may have interesting concepts or powerful voices.”

MARGŌ COLLECTIVE welcomes fictional, short stories of up to 3,000 words. non-fiction and poetry will not be considered.

Deadline for submissions is March 29, email to submissions@margocollective.com.