Triskel secures Marine-i grant

Marine-i, the EU-funded programme set up to boost the marine technology sector in Cornwall, has made its first grant award.

Employing eight people, Triskel Marine specialises in marine data management, communications and power control for the marine industry

The business, which recently moved to the Marine Enterprise Zone in Hayle, engaged with the Marine-i programme in order to progress a new product from working prototype to commercial product.

The innovative product will be launched from Cornwall into the fast-growing global hybrid energy market for mid-sized boats. It is expected to be unveiled at a launch event in the USA this autumn.

Triskel Marine’s founder and MD, Ken Wittamore, said: “Hybrid energy and propulsion are the future. Marine-i has enabled us to supercharge our research and development on this ground-breaking new product.

“The grant means we’ve been able to purchase specialised test equipment and prototyping tools, and to buy computer modelling software. It is enabling us to carry out the world class testing that is vital to our success.”

Part funded by the European Regional Development Fund, Marine-i is a £9.3 million collaboration between the Universities of Exeter and Plymouth, The Cornwall College Group, Cornwall Marine Network, Cornwall Development Company and the Offshore Renewable Energy Catapult.

It brings together key infrastructure and expertise to enable technology innovation in the Cornwall and Isles of Scilly’s marine sector, which has been identified as an area of high growth potential by the Cornwall and Isles of Scilly Local Enterprise Partnership.