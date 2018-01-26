Registration is now open for free fast track entry for one of the south west’s largest business-to-business exhibitions.

The Cornwall Business Show, now in its seventh year, is just eight weeks away, and a record number of exhibitors are lined up to showcase their range of products and services.

In 2017, over 1,000 people visited the show to connect with new suppliers, build connections and do business. This year, it is expected that attendance will increase again as companies focus on developing closer connections across the region.

Andrew Weaver, MD of the Cornwall Business Show, said: “We are delighted at the growth of the show, from day one we focused on creating a valuable event for visitors, and it has been a huge success.

“As well as hosting a large number of exhibitors, we have workshops and seminars to really champion business people who attend. It’s a great event, and we are seeing exhibitors and visitors returning each year because we work hard to deliver the right people to connect with.”

As well as seminars, the show will also host a dedicated media zone which will provide free tips and advice for business owners to help them develop new business through social media, as well as free headshot photography and snippet video interviews that can help visitors and exhibiters gain additional profile and to be shared across various media platforms.

You can register for fast track free entry via the website or register on arrival.

