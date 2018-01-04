St Michael’s Hotel & Spa will be hosting a Made For Life Day this month to launch Touch Therapy Wellness Treatments.

Made for Life Wellness treatments use the range of 100% organic Made for Life Organics products. Hand blended in Cornwall, the products are infused with natural botanicals and do not contain any synthetic chemicals or parabens and are suitable for everyone, including those going through cancer.

The Made For Life Day on January 29 will be an opportunity for guests to enjoy a mindfulness and relaxation session, a healthy lunch and experience a 30-minute taster ‘Hand on Heart’ Touch Therapy treatment.

The Made for Life Day costs £25 per person and includes lunch. For more details and to book a place, contact: Juliette Hathway at The Made for Life Foundation.