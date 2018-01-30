Ireland joins Launch expansion

A south west digital advertising agency has poached a leading strategist from Google to support its growth plans.

Launch Online, a Google Premier Partner, was founded by marketer, Jaye Cowle, five years ago. With a head office in St Columb Major, Launch has grown rapidly since its inception in 2012, running offices in Devon and now Leeds.

Daniel Ireland joins Launch Online as a senior digital manager, having worked for Google supporting digital agencies across the UK and Ireland.

Cowle commented. “Daniel will be supporting our clients to make sure they are taking advantage of all of Google’s tools so that they can have the best digital marketing strategies possible. He’ll also be focusing on client retention and new acquisitions. It’s exciting times for Launch.”

Ireland will drive Launch’s new Leeds office, which opened earlier this month.