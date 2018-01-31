Industry award for AJT

Anja Jones Translation (AJT) has started 2018 on a high having received industry recognition for translator excellence and outstanding contribution.

The Smartling Translator Awards recognise the key roles played by language service providers (LSPs) and freelance translators which enable Smartling to provide its customers with the fastest and most accurate translations possible.

Smartling is a global translation technology and service innovator providing “agile translation management solutions” for some of the world’s biggest companies. In 2017, AJT contributed over eight million words of translation into German, French, Dutch and English via Smartling’s cloud-based platform.

“We are so proud to be named Language Service Provider of the Year by our favourite translation management platform,” said MD, Anja Jones.

“The icing on the cake was to be able to collect the reward in person on a recent business trip to New York.”