Falmouth fireworks usher in 2018

Hundreds of people gathered along Falmouth seafront, beaches, hotel terraces and gardens to see the town’s first ever official New Year’s Eve fireworks display.

As if by magic, earlier high winds and rain had given way to a clear, starry sky – perfect conditions for a spectacle that lit up Pendennis Castle and Falmouth Bay.

The event was made possible by the Brend Group’s Royal Duchy Hotel, which sponsored it, the Falmouth town management team, which organised it, and English Heritage, which allowed the castle’s grounds to be used.

“Our guests really enjoyed the whole experience,” said Brend Group director Peter Brend.

“The fireworks provided a magnificent end-of-year finale that we all loved. Thankfully the winds had eased and visibility was excellent so people grabbed their coats and watched seven minutes’ of aerial artistry above the Bay, rather than crowding around a television and looking at what was happening in London. This was so much better.

“We suggested the idea of the display because Falmouth does events so well but there was a New Year gap. Now we’re hoping that the New Year’s Eve fireworks’ display will become an annual fixture.”